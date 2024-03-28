Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 7.9% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $444.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $433.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.34. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

