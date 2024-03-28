iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.06

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 233869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAUM. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter worth $85,000.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.