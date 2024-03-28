iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Lowered by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $122.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average of $113.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $122.45.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

