Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 223,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.60.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $253.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.72. The company has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.