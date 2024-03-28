MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Short Interest Update

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
MCAN Mortgage Price Performance
OTCMKTS MAMTF remained flat at C$11.69 on Thursday. MCAN Mortgage has a 1 year low of C$10.92 and a 1 year high of C$12.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.61.
About MCAN Mortgage
