MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Short Interest Update

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

MCAN Mortgage Price Performance

OTCMKTS MAMTF remained flat at C$11.69 on Thursday. MCAN Mortgage has a 1 year low of C$10.92 and a 1 year high of C$12.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.61.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

