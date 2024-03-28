United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Shares Gap Up to $53.32

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.32, but opened at $55.27. United Parks & Resorts shares last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 117,522 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.80.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $256,691.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $256,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,306 shares in the company, valued at $772,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,165 shares of company stock valued at $367,057. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.