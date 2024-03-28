McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.60.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $282.02 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.92. The firm has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

