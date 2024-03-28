Metahero Price Up 1% This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $49.47 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000558 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00004901 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00012576 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.