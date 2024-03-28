Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the February 29th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of Metro stock remained flat at $6.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Metro has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91.

Get Metro alerts:

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.