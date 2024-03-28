NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 0.9% on Insider Selling

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $940.45 and last traded at $941.79. 17,429,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 53,482,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $950.02.

Specifically, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $758.96 and a 200 day moving average of $569.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

