Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $74,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $480.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $461.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $361.68 and a 1 year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

