Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Raised to $436.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $407.00 to $436.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.63.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $414.62 on Thursday. Pool has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

