Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 65,522 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 498.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,522 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,793,000 after acquiring an additional 267,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.56. 415,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,025. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

