Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.12. The stock had a trading volume of 46,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,531. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $197.65 and a one year high of $291.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

