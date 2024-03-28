Procyon Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 122.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.63. The company had a trading volume of 640,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,943. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.