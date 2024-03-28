Procyon Advisors LLC Has $732,000 Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Medpace by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after acquiring an additional 246,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $402.79. 13,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,514. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.50 and a twelve month high of $419.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

