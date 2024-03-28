Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,109 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 211,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 18,174 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 443,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000.

SPDW stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.85. 467,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,969. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

