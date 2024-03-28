Professional Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.24. 554,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

