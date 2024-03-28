Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,780,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,860 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,957 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 429,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,273. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

