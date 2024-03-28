Professional Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after buying an additional 268,157 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.57. 1,696,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,350,846. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $61.63.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

