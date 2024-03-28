Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys 922 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,073,000 after buying an additional 2,934,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,758,000 after buying an additional 535,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,634,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,820,000 after buying an additional 3,487,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $196,750,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 297,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,789. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

