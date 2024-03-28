Professional Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 138.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 99,857 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the period. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 63,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDMO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

