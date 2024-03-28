Professional Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,985,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,614,000 after acquiring an additional 110,037 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after acquiring an additional 999,327 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.62. 107,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,178. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
