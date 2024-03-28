iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Increased by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 513.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 641,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 21.1% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $63,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

AGG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $98.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,957. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average is $96.37.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

