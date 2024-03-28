Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Regions Financial traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 8103524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
