Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. Request has a market cap of $174.44 million and $37.59 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00015838 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00022873 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00014158 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,679.86 or 0.99878844 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.40 or 0.00144710 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.17344977 USD and is down -10.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $55,926,917.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.