REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.50

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $51.23, with a volume of 68579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

Separately, StockNews.com raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $980.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,254,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,295,000 after buying an additional 34,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in REX American Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after purchasing an additional 818,479 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in REX American Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 49,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 180.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after acquiring an additional 550,029 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

