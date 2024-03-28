Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $21,088.02 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00006937 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00015835 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00001998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00013401 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,693.22 or 1.00023582 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00143198 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00266065 USD and is up 9.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19,392.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.