Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HOOD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.03. 6,782,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,433,941. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $2,736,929.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,943.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 738,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $2,736,929.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,943.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,435,027 shares of company stock valued at $34,531,948 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

