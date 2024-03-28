Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 10.5% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $344.75. 115,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,806. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $241.02 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The company has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.84.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

