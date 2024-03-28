Sage Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,981 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.62. 3,349,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,674,270. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.