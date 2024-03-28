Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in March

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the February 29th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of SNPHY remained flat at $9.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

Get Santen Pharmaceutical alerts:

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. Its product portfolio includes tafluprost/timolol maleate, a prostaglandin F2a derivative and a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker; and netarsudil mesilate and latanoprost, a prostaglandin F2a derivative which is marketing approval phase for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.