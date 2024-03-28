Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in March

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the February 29th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of SNPHY remained flat at $9.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Santen Pharmaceutical
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.