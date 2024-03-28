Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) Short Interest Down 58.0% in March

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,800 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the February 29th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 896,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Jennifer C. grew its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 40.8% in the second quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,659,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 480,994 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 7,959.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Price Performance

STRC traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 143,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,455. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Technology and Robotics ( NASDAQ:STRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,880.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.18%.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.

