Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.23. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

