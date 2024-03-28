Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Expands By 982.4%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 982.4% from the February 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schindler Stock Performance

Shares of SHLAF remained flat at $260.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Schindler has a 12-month low of $195.05 and a 12-month high of $263.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.40.

Get Schindler alerts:

About Schindler

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.