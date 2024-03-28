Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Expands By 982.4%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 982.4% from the February 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schindler Stock Performance
Shares of SHLAF remained flat at $260.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Schindler has a 12-month low of $195.05 and a 12-month high of $263.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.40.
About Schindler
