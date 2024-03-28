Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,948,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,009,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.84.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

