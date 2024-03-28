Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Joseph A. Cutillo Sells 40,000 Shares

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $4,503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,777,168.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of STRL opened at $113.43 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $116.36. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.35.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

