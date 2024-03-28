Sui 24 Hour Volume Hits $589.16 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. Sui has a market cap of $2.47 billion and approximately $589.16 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui token can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00002830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sui has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,230,916,718 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,230,916,717.7942307 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 2.02447831 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $1,098,129,597.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

