Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Up 7.4%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $4.93. 22,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 127,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on CURV. B. Riley began coverage on Torrid in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $508.02 million, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Torrid news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $142,635.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,457 shares in the company, valued at $289,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Torrid by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Torrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Torrid by 76.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Torrid by 34.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

