Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CFO Ankur Dhingra Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,092.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -1.21. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.22.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
