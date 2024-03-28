Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the February 29th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Taitron Components Price Performance

NASDAQ:TAIT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.23. 1,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TAIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taitron Components

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.