Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Hits $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $1.76 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011688 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001416 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00014111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,685.08 or 1.00129387 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012498 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003597 USD and is up 83.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

