Truist Financial Corp Acquires 155,245 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,245 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $72,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,785,000 after acquiring an additional 125,875 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,507,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,312,000 after acquiring an additional 140,056 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,701,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,700,000 after acquiring an additional 706,134 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $73.34 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.40.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

