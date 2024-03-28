TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3-14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.26 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 3.3 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.94. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $116.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

Several analysts have commented on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TD SYNNEX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cfra lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,622,519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after acquiring an additional 522,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,934,000 after acquiring an additional 371,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,999,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2,703.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,581,000 after buying an additional 234,941 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

