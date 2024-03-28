Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.81

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 1610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.
Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12.
Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
