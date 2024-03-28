Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.81

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 1610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Trading of Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

