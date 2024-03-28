UMA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.09 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One UMA token can currently be bought for $4.28 or 0.00006049 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $337.45 million and approximately $18.09 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

UMA Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,494,154 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,771,152 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

