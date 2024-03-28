United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 15,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.33, for a total transaction of $3,724,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,282.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $243.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

