urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Price Target Lowered to $3.25 at Craig Hallum

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $3.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 135.51% from the stock’s current price.

urban-gro Trading Down 24.0 %

Shares of urban-gro stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $1.38. 513,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,587. The company has a market cap of $16.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. urban-gro has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Institutional Trading of urban-gro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of urban-gro by 69.0% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,138,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 464,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of urban-gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of urban-gro by 293.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 231,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,196,000 after acquiring an additional 173,064 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in urban-gro during the first quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter valued at $440,000. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, architectural and interior design, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

