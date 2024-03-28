Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lessened by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 6.3% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $345.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.32 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $333.87 and a 200 day moving average of $305.84.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

