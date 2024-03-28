WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $4.60 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 5,782.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,593 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 435,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,590. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -26.12%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

